Ernestine Bubela

Ernestine Marie Swoboda Bubela of Nada passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 8, 2020 on her 94th birthday in Columbus. She was born on Dec. 8, 1926 to Hubert and Walburga Schneider Swoboda in Nada. She was the oldest of nine children.
Ernestine attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Nada. She worked for a time at Nada Grocery where she met Frank H. Bubela when he came home from World War II. They married on May 5, 1947 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and began their family in Nada. Together they raised four children and were married for 52 years before he died in 1999. They enjoyed a good life together and enjoyed travel after his retirement.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, quilting and reading. She had a passion for being with her family and being outdoors. She cherished the time spent especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was a priority for her and she loved family gatherings and looked for opportunities to be with her large family. Her brothers, sisters and cousins were a special part of her life. Ernestine was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Christian Mothers. She also belonged to the Eucharistic Adoration group and a local Cenacle prayer group where she enjoyed praying and visiting with friends. She also spent much time in a local quilting group.
Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Adeline Swoboda and Carol Curtis; her brothers, Lenhart, Everett, Bill, and Marvin Swoboda; and son-in-law, David Schiurring.
She is survived by her children: Betty Gold and husband Jim of Nada, Ruth Zboril and husband Ron of Bellville, Michael Bubela and wife Sheila of Houston and Laurie Waligura of Cypress. She is survived by 10 grandchildren: Chriss Schiurring (Courtney), Ron Zboril II (Lauren), Ryan Zboril (fiancé Erin), Aaron Bubela (Dana), Jaime Bubela (Heather), Dane Bubela (Andee), Lance Bubela (Jenna), Sarah Waligura, Reagan Waligura and Kate Waligura. She is also survived by her 16 great grandchildren: Sophie and Sawyer Schiurring; Ruthie, William, and Peter Zboril; Jackson, Tucker, Cooper, Easton, Peyton, Finley, Brynn, Avery, Olivia, Luke and Morgan Bubela.
Ernestine is survived by a sister, Lillian Albracht of Amarillo and a brother, John Swoboda of Sugar Land, as well as several sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews who she loved.
A private rosary and funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Saturday, Dec. 12, with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Nada.
Funeral services are under the direction of Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus.
Donations in her name can be made to St Mary’s Catholic Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 97, Nada TX 77460.
