Richard Socha

Richard David Socha “Rick” passed away Nov. 2, 2020 at his residence in Galveston. Rick was born Oct. 24, 1952 in El Campo to William and Elenora Socha and was baptized into the Catholic church on Nov. 2, 1952. He spent his elementary years in the small town of Louise. His family then relocated to Galveston where he attended Lovenburg Junior High and graduated from Ball High School. As an adult, he lived in Galveston and El Campo and Kailua Kona, Hawaii where he worked in construction, remodeling and surfing.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his infant baby brother, David and his older brother, Tommy.
He is survived by his daughters, Raina, Holly and Jenna; his sons, Evan and Trevor;two granddaughters, Madeleine and Mila; four siblings, Willie Jr., Mike, Karl and Debbie and family friend, Mike Trube.
Special thanks to wonderful neighbor Sonia Boone and family and the Galveston PD.
An interment service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Holy Cross Memorial Park Cemetery, 1615 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo.
In memory of Rick, please take a walk on the beach.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
