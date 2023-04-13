Isadore “Hollywood” Vega Jr., 68, of El Campo, earned his heavenly wings on March 20, 2023. He was born in Houston on Oct. 5, 1954, to the late Amelia and Hilario Vega.
Isadore was known to many El Campo residents as “Hollywood.” He could often be seen around town riding his bicycle. He was a very friendly and easy going soul, always ready to lend a helping hand when it was needed. He had a passion for music and loved to collect and listen to old records. He also loved sports, specifically football. He followed every team, but his favorite team was the Cowboys!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.