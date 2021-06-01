Lorraine Marie Merta Cunningham, born Nov. 11, 1951 in El Campo to Frank Joseph Merta Sr. and Annie Teresa Tobola Merta, passed away unexpectedly due to injuries sustained in an automobile head on collision Jan. 29, 2021 near Roans Prairie. She attended school in Louise and graduated from Louise High School, class of 1970.
Lorraine met the love of her life, Michael W. Cunningham, while attending Victoria Beauty College. They were married, Oct. 23, 1971 in Hillje. After completing beauty college in 1971, they welcomed their son, Christopher S. Cunningham, on May 30, 1972. Shortly after, they traveled with Mike wherever his union trades work took him during his 45-year career in the building trades. In 1979, they bought a home in El Campo, where they raised Chris near her family and lived until her passing. In 1980, she began working at La Blon’s Beauty Salon, eventually purchasing it from Edna Lilly in 1983 and owning it ever since.
Lorraine fiercely loved her family who meant everything to her. Spending time with them was her favorite pastime-going to watch their sports, camping with them or just visiting with them. Lorraine loved cooking for her family and was excellent at it. She loved horses and trained to ride in cutting horse events with Lucky and Freckles. Being an avid bay fisher, she and Mike spent a lot of time on the water fishing out of Matagorda or Port O’Connor and also hanging out on the water with her family and friends. She loved to dance and could be found at many local dances cutting a rug with family and friends. Lorraine made the most of life and made great memories with those around her.
She is survived by her husband, Michael (Mike) W. Cunningham; son, Christopher (Chris) S. Cunningham (wife Kathy Cunningham); granddaughter, Kyla Cunningham (fiance Colb Winfrey); grandsons, Shane Cunningham, Wayne Cunningham and great-grandson, Stetson Winfrey. She had a motherly relationship with her nephew, Jared Merta (wife Dawn Merta); great-nephews, Hunter Merta (wife Maci Merta) and Ryder Merta and great-great nephew, River Merta. Surviving siblings are Frank J. Merta Jr. (wife Dorothy Merta), Pat Merta Raska, Theresa Merta Saucedo (husband David Saucedo), Dickie Merta (wife Andrea Merta), Peggy Merta Halamicek (husband Allen Halamicek) along with a host of nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with the Memorial Mass following at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
