Claude Miller, 64, of Houston, born Feb. 10, 1958 in El Campo passed away March 22, 2022. A memorial will be held, in his honor, April 2nd 11am at Mt Olive Baptist Church El Campo. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home Wharton.
