Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Sybil Jane Frasier, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Oct. 5, 2022.
Sybil was born on May 1, 1930 to Paul and Hedveka Filak in Granger. She later attended El Campo High School, where she served as captain of the women’s basketball team, a memory that she always cherished.
It was in El Campo, that Sybil met and married Robert “Bob” Frasier in 1950. Sybil and Bob went on to have four children. Robert “R.L.”, Billy, Pamela and Paula. The family moved to Austin in 1966, where mom and dad lived until moving to Goliad, to be ranchers in their retirement.
Mother loved children above all things. That’s probably what made her such a great mom. She loved the beauty of nature, birds (especially finches), growing plants and flowers of all kinds. She was also quite the cake artist and a creative entrepreneur.
She exemplified what it was to be a good Christian and a good Samaritan (I would find out in later years that she helped numerous people but never told a soul).
Mom and dad lived life to the fullest, they worked together at Frasier’s TV and Appliance store, they had many friends, and went dancing every weekend into their late 70’s.
Sybil was pre-deceased by her parents, Paul and Hedveka Filak, her sisters, Mary, and Isabel, her brother, August, and her two sons Billy and R.L. Frasier.
Sybil is survived by husband of 72 years, Robert “Bob” Frasier, her daughters, Pamela Frasier and Paula Feight. Son-in-law, Don Feight, her grandsons, Aaron Feight and Frasier Feight. Her brother, Laddie Filak, his wife, Regina and their children, Gary, Janet and Cheryl, her goddaughter. Nieces Sandra Newell and Veronica Holub and nephew Paul Holub.
She will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2022, at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s hospital or your local battered women’s shelter; two organizations that were close to Mom’s heart.
