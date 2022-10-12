Sybil Jane Frasier

Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Sybil Jane Frasier, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Oct. 5, 2022.

Sybil was born on May 1, 1930 to Paul and Hedveka Filak in Granger. She later attended El Campo High School, where she served as captain of the women’s basketball team, a memory that she always cherished.

