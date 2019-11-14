Maria Francisca Castro De Reyna, 81, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 12, 2019. She was born Sept. 17, 1938 in Mexico to Estanilado and Virginia Castro Tovar.
Maria is survived by her daughters, Dora Rodriguez (Efren) of Mexico, Rosa Leon (David) of El Campo, Zeferina Ortiz (Jose) of El Campo, Maria Vasquez (Serapio) of Louise and Virginia Reyna (Joe) of El Campo; sons, Jose Reyna (Francisca) of El Campo, Francisco Reyna (Maria) of El Campo, and Hugo Reyna (Sandra) of El Campo; 50 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren; sister, Faviana Castro Tovar and brother, Evodio Perez Tovar.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jose Reyna Zuniga; sons, Benito Reyna, Jose Torivio Reyna, Pedro Reyna, Guadalupe Reyna, Rolando Reyna, Jose Ramon Reyna, Celso Reyna, and Ismael Reyna.
Visitation will be from 2 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 and Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 with funeral services following at 2 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Guerra officiating. Burial will follow at La Colonial Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Francisco Leon, Serapio Vasquez Jr., Juan Ortiz and Ismael Reyna Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Hugo Reyna, Francisco Reyna, Jose Luis Reyna and Joe Anthony Reyna.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
