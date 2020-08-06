Joanna June Marker Schmermund

Joanna Schmermund, age 95, formerly of Rockport and Greenville, Ohio, died July 27, 2020, surrounded and loved by her family in El Campo, after battling limitations from a stroke. She was born June 27, 1925 in the small village of Gettysburg, Darke County, Ohio, to Lewis Hiram Marker and Myrtle Roll Marker and graduated from Greenville High School in 1943. Joanna was united in marriage to George F. Schmermund III in 1946 and they were blessed with two sons, George IV and John, both of El Campo. Joanna attended the School of Radiology Technology and after graduation, she began her 30-year career for Wayne Hospital in Greenville as an administrative manager of the radiology department. She supported her husband in more ways than one and was considered a regular customer at her husband’s family business, Schmermund’s Jewelers. Joanna was admired by many with her ability to have fun, dress to impress, continued leadership and dedication to taking care of her husband and family. Her family knew better than trying to surprise her because she was often off dancing or running one of many organizations that she participated in throughout her life. If she wasn’t the actual president, she definitely offered her input and took charge in some fashion or form. The organizations that benefited from her leadership and involvement were Eastern Star, American Heart Association, Criterion Club, Vestry of the Episcopal Church, Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs, Allegro Women’s Club, Key Allegro Garden Club and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. At home, she often polished her silver collection or set the table in anticipation of the company of her family and friends. If grandchildren knocked on the door, her first invite was to a tea party or dinner, which both required a formal table setting and napkins on the lap. Up until the day she had a stroke at the age of 93, her days consisted of organizing her belongings, volunteering at the cash register at the local thrift-shop, Castaways, picking up friends to go dancing, or modeling clothes on the runway for charity. She never gave up teaching valuable life lessons and how to be a role model for future generations.
She is survived by her children, George F. Schmermund IV and wife Karen, and John J. Schmermund and wife Anna; grandchildren Stacy Romo and husband Rick, George F. Schmermund V and Alisa, Brandie Bodungen and husband Derrick and Britni Key and husband William; great-grandchildren, Adrian Martinez and fiancée Danielle Lara, Kiara Romo, Emilie and Kate Bodungen, Addelin, Anaclare and Bennet Key, Krysta and Ty Bubela; and one great-great-grandchild, Dawson Martinez, all of El Campo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, George F. Schmermund III; sisters, Marge, Francis, Helen, Mary and Gwen and brother, Dan Marker.
A celebration will be held by the family in the upcoming months with future interment in Abbottsville Cemetery, Darke County, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Joanna’s memory to the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 555 Enterprise Blvd, Rockport, TX 78382 or the Allegro Women’s Club c/o Mary Painton, 1901 Bay Shore Drive, Rockport, TX 78382.
