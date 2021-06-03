Benjamin Dorris

Benjamin (Ben) Dorris, 60, of El Campo, a cherished husband, father and grandfather, was called to heaven on May 14, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 31, 1960 to Joyce Dorris and the late Samuel Dorris.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Janine Dorris; mother, Joyce Dorris; his girls, Melissa Dorris of Montesano, Wash., Ariel Dorris, Ciara Long and April Reck of El Campo and grandchildren, Nathan, Natalie, Molly and Julie.
Ben dedicated 30 years of service to the City of El Campo. He will be remembered for his unfailing work ethic, his teasing jokes, his wildly entertaining stories and the love for his family. In his free time, he enjoyed camping, traveling in his Camaro and spending quality time with his grandchildren and pets.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Ben’s life at Triska Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, with Rev. Wayne Clement officiating.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
