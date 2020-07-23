Carolyn Goelzer

Carolyn Williams Goelzer died July 21, 2020, after a brief hospital stay in San Antonio. She was born Dec. 8, 1932 in Venus, Texas to the Rev. Philip Charles Williams and Myrtie Wingo Williams.
Carolyn had recently made New Braunfels her home, to be near family, after spending more than 40 years in El Campo as the First Baptist Church organist.
Carolyn graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor’s degree in education/ English and a minor in religion. She married the late Ronald E. Goelzer, M.D. following his graduation from Baylor College of Medicine.
Carolyn’s life was about her love for and service toward others. It started with her husband and children, extending to her church, community and beyond. Her intentional service was born of her faith in Jesus Christ.
Carolyn’s gift was to connect with people because she cared about them. She shared smiles and words of recognition with people at the grocery store, post office, pharmacy, dry cleaners, the bank, nursing home and her church. People loved Carolyn because she was joyful, vibrant and a ray of light.
Carolyn was an exceptional musician – playing organ and piano. She played many weddings, most funerals and other services at the church. Additionally, she accompanied the “community singers” each Monday at Garden Villa Nursing Home.
Carolyn was a civic-minded person – organizing or aiding with fundraising events on behalf of the El Campo Museum, the Heritage Center and El Campo Memorial Hospital. She was named Citizen of the Year by the El Campo Chamber of Commerce in 2012.
Carolyn served her local Baptist church and the denomination, at the state level. Locally, she helped in Vacation Bible School and participated in committee work such as music, building and properties and the nominating committee. Statewide, she served on the board of directors of Texas Baptist Encampment in Palacios and the board leadership nominating committee, for institutions of the Baptist General Convention of Texas.
Carolyn loved her alma mater Baylor University and was an avid sports fan. She served on the board of directors for the Baylor University Alumni Association and with several of its committees. She helped in the planning for the annual Spring Fling event and was a member of the Houston Baylor University Women’s Association.
She had recently become a member of First Protestant Church in New Braunfels and loved living at Eden Hill Communities where she was welcomed as if by old friends.
Carolyn W. Goelzer is survived by her daughters, Karen Goelzer Bailey (Ted) of Carrollton, Linda Goelzer of Dallas and Julianne Goelzer Serafini (Mike) of Bend, Ore.; son, Ronald Eric Goelzer Jr. (Renee) of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Amy Garrett Warnick (James) of Dallas, Riley Goelzer and Brett Goelzer of New Braunfels.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Adult 4 ICU at North Central Baptist Hospital and River City Hospice for their loving care.
Following a private graveside service for family, a memorial celebration of Carolyn Goelzer’s life will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at First Baptist Church of El Campo (FBCEC), the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Attendees will be required to social distance according to current state requirements and the service will also be live streamed via YouTube from the FBCEC website FirstElCampo.org. Attendees will be required to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carolyn Goelzer’s memory to First Baptist Church of El Campo, First Protestant Church of New Braunfels or South Texas Children’s Home – Beeville.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
