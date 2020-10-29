Brian Timothy McGuirk, 69, of Louise, passed away Oct. 28, 2020. He was born Jan. 31, 1951 in Turkey to Richard and Bertha Jackson McGuirk. Brian graduated from Burges High School in El Paso, where he lived the majority of his life. He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked in sales at Neutrex.
He is survived by his wife, Cheri Rubino McGuirk of Louise; daughter, Keri McGuirk Jones and husband Jarret of Louise and Brianne McGuirk Madura and husband Matt of Springfield, Mo.; grandchildren, Alyssa, Hayden and Canyon Jones, Emma and Chloe Calvert and Madison Madura; brothers, Dennis and Sean McGuirk and sister, Ellen McGuirk Lamberth.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jameson McGuirk.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2 in the Duson Room at the El Campo Civic Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Brian may be made to the El Campo Museum or Wharton County Cares.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.