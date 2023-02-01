Georgia “Jodi” Joan Hodge Miller, 79, of Nada, passed away Jan. 28, 2023. She was born on Jan. 23, 1944 in Kansas City, Kan., to the late Raymond K. Hodge Sr. and Ruth Ann Tucker Hodge. Jodi graduated from Independence High School in Independence, Kan. She was a member of Lehrer Memorial Methodist Church in Garwood since 2001.
Jodi is survived by her daughter; Lisa Delgado and husband Felix of Katy; step-sons, Craig S. Miller and wife Molly of Glen Allen, Va. and Brent V. Miller and wife Daphne of Santa Fe, NM; grandchildren Zachary Delgado, Ryan Delgado, Amanda Miller, Clayton Miller, Jessica Estrada and Sarah Reitz; great grandchildren Charlie Estrada, Rory Estrada, Brady Reitz, Dylan Miller, and Ashley Miller; sister, Betty Cox and husband Carroll of Trimble, Mo.; brother, William Hodge and wife Donna of Murfreesboro, Tenn. and her beloved dog Dazy and Cyber Cat.
