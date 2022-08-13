James Hlavinka

James Hlavinka, 81, of Wharton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at a Houston hospital. He was born on Oct. 1, 1940 in Wharton to the late Oldrich and Bessie Laitkep Hlavinka.

James was riased in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School in 1959. He attended Wharton County Junior College before serving our country honorably in the United States Army. Prior to enlistment, he met Annette Bartos of East Bernard. She was working in a diner and he would often come in for coffee to see her even though he didn’t really like coffee. They dated and later married on Sept. 22, 1962 in East Bernard. James began his career as a farmer growing rice, cotton, corn, sorghum and wheat. His sons joined him on the farm and with them, he farmed for over 60 years. When away from the farm, he enjoyed fishing in Matagorda or wherever the fish were biting, mowing the yard or simply visiting with friends. James was also well known for his BBQ chicken, homemade sausage and was an avid gardener, a skill he picked up from his Mom.

