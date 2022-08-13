James Hlavinka, 81, of Wharton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at a Houston hospital. He was born on Oct. 1, 1940 in Wharton to the late Oldrich and Bessie Laitkep Hlavinka.
James was riased in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School in 1959. He attended Wharton County Junior College before serving our country honorably in the United States Army. Prior to enlistment, he met Annette Bartos of East Bernard. She was working in a diner and he would often come in for coffee to see her even though he didn’t really like coffee. They dated and later married on Sept. 22, 1962 in East Bernard. James began his career as a farmer growing rice, cotton, corn, sorghum and wheat. His sons joined him on the farm and with them, he farmed for over 60 years. When away from the farm, he enjoyed fishing in Matagorda or wherever the fish were biting, mowing the yard or simply visiting with friends. James was also well known for his BBQ chicken, homemade sausage and was an avid gardener, a skill he picked up from his Mom.
He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Annette Hlavinka, sons, Jeffrey Hlavinka and wife, Rita of Wharton, Gregory Hlavinka of Lane City, and daughter Cindy Kortegast and husband, Eric of Fulshear, sisters, Carolyn Hlavinka of Wharton and Pattye Mellen of Galveston, grandchildren, Justin Hlavinka and wife Skye, Brittany Acklin and husband Shawn, Elyse Schubert and husband Jared, Eli Hlavinka, Cameron Kortegast and Chris Kortegast, great grandchildren, Madison Acklin, Everly Hlavinka and a great granddaughter on the way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Edward and Arnold Hlavinka.
There will be a visitation at Wharton Funeral Home between 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Graveside services under the auspices of the Wharton American Legion Post 87 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4474 of Wharton.
Serving as pallbearers will be Craig Hlavinka, Colin Hlavinka, Bryan Hlavinka, Kevin Hlavinka, Marc Starustka and Steven Bartos.
Honary pallbearers Alan and Jess Fitzgerald, Garland Bock, Dennis Cervenka, Johnny Franz, Charles Chambers, James Morris, Gary Gajewsky, Tracey Bock, David Polak, Tim Krenek, Jimmy Kainer, Robert Cerny, Dennis Vacek, Ronnie Mechura, Julius Childress, Robert Hlavinka and numerous friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488 • (979) 532-3410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.