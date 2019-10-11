Maria Salazar

Maria Elena Salazar, 65, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 10, 2019. She was born Aug. 18, 1954 in Zacatecas, Mexico to Andres and Jovita Valles Salazar. Maria was a member of the Fitts and Lundy family for 41 years.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her large family of three brothers; one sister; 21 nephews; 18 nieces and six cousins who live both in El Campo and Mexico.
Our community opened their doors to her as she took care of their homes and needs. Maria had a servant’s heart that was evident with anyone who she came in contact with. She had a heart for the Lord and was very involved in her church. Maria is loved, is missed, and will always be cherished.
Visitation will be from 4 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at First Baptist Church of El Campo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
