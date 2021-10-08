Nancy Elizabeth Kasper, 87, of Port Lavaca, formerly of El Campo and Victoria, passed away Oct. 8, 2021. She was born Aug. 2, 1934 in El Campo to John Jack and Antonia Elizabeth Veselka Kasper.
She is survived by her nieces, Kim Ivy of Port Lavaca, Sandra Morris and husband Jay of Grapevine, Lisa Fimble and husband Jeff of Victoria; nephews, John Kasper and wife Cynthia of Sweeny, Mark Kasper and wife Chris of Brazoria and Rusty Kasper of Brazoria; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Shirley Tschirhant and Patricia Maltese and brothers, John and Roderick Kasper.
Visitation will be 1 - 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Deacon Jerome Grahmann officiating. Burial will be at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be John Kasper, Mark Kasper, Rusty Kasper, Jay Morris, Jeff Fimble, Glenn Ivy, Jr, Michael Ivy and Jeffrey Ivy.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Nancy Kasper to Donors Choice.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
