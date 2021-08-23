William (Bill) Treude, 84, died peacefully on Aug. 15, 2021 at his home in Fredericksburg. Bill was born Jan 30, 1937 on the family farm west of Louise.
He is survived by his wife, Betty of Fredericksburg; son, Karl Treude and Carol of Louise; daughter, Pegi Morgan of Montgomery; step-daughter, Lisa Helin and Robert of Marietta, Ga.; step-daughter, Robin Steele and Bill of Dacula, Ga.; step-son, Ed Connolly and Kelly of Georgetown; step-son, Dan Connolly and Lacey of Austin; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Bill graduated from Louise High School in 1955, Texas A&M College in 1959, Perkins School of Theology at
Southern Methodist University in 1966, Doctorate at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in 1982. He was appointed to serve 19 churches over 45 years in the Southwest Texas & Rio Texas Conferences of The United Methodist Church. After retirement, Bill and Betty moved to Fredericksburg. During retirement, he was called to serve two more churches on a part time basis.
He was active in various community organizations. He enjoyed traveling abroad and across the Unites States and Canada, watching Texas Aggie football and spending time with his family. Bill was a firey gospel style preacher with a little bit of homespun humor mixed in. He was loved by many across South Texas. He will be missed greatly.
William P. Treude had his memorial service held at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church on Aug. 21, at 2 p.m.
“Well done, good and faithful servant!”
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gillespie County A&M Scholarship Fund at www.gillespieaggie.weebly.com or a charity of their choice.
