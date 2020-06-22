Lois Thonsgaard Barosh of El Campo died June 19, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born Oct. 13, 1931 in Louise to Palmer and Pearl Braddock Thonsgaard. Over the years she did clerical work for Danevang Coop, Gerberman Jewelry and Helena Chemical before retiring in 2016.
She is survived by her son, Michael Barosh and wife Cheryl of El Campo; grandchildren, Carissa (Seth) Bailey, Josh (Sarah) Barosh, Jeffery (Wendy) Barosh Jr. and Jake Barosh; great-grandchildren, Avery and Everett Bailey, Emma Jo Barosh, Kyle Barosh, Jonah and Atticus Barosh; sisters-in-law, Kathleen and Frances Thonsgaard and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene “Sonny” Barosh; son, Jeffery Chance Barosh and brothers, David and Palmer Thonsgaard.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, June 22 at Triska Funeral Home. The graveside service will be private.
Serving as pallbearers are Josh Barosh, Jeffery Barosh Jr., Jake Barosh, Seth Bailey, David Thonsgaard and Jonny Thonsgaard. Honorary pallbearers are Carissa Bailey, Patsy Barosh, Jimmie Barosh, James Thonsgaard, Billy Joe Polasek, Walter Lilie Jr., Janet Johnson, and her caregivers, Beatriz Posada, Nora Garcia and Ann Carroll.
Donations in memory of Lois Barosh may be made to First Lutheran Church of El Campo.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
