Molly Stumer, 52, of El Campo passed away Nov. 29, 2020.
She was born on April 24, 1968 in El Campo to Joe and Victoria Moreno Castillo.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, David Stumer of El Campo; daughter, Calista Stumer; son, Sawyer Stumer, both of El Campo; sisters, Erica Castillo and Jo Ann Castillo of El Campo, Yvonne Castillo of Amarillo and Lee Castillo of Pasadena; brothers, Odin Castillo of Rosenberg, Michael Castillo of El Campo and Thor Castillo of Victoria and half-brother, Chris Perez of Amarillo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Bible Truth Apostolic Church with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at La Colonia Cemetery.
Due to CDC guidelines social distancing and masks are required.
Pallbearers will be Odin Castillo, Colin Pressler, George Vazquez, Jacob Castillo, Louis Matos, and Kevin Hancock.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lance Richter and Paul Stumer.
Memorials in memory of Molly may be made to assist the family defray funeral expenses.
Condolences for the family can be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.