Patsy Ruth Cornett Cox, 85, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 25, 2020. She was born Nov. 5, 1934 in El Campo to Erma “Ermie” and Johnnie Ingle Cornett. Patsy was a housewife, mother, farmer and rancher. She was a 100 Club member and an avid supporter of SPCA.
She is survived by her children, Tommy Cox and close friend Susan Eppley, Donna Treadwell Dorris and husband David, Lynn Cox and wife Janice, Peggy Kotulek and husband Larry; grandchildren, Clint Cox, Melissa Powers, Lisa Cox, Heith Treadwell, Rachael Treadwell, Aaron Cox, Nathan Cox, Justin Cox, Tera Baklik, Jarrett Hicks, Julie Kotulek and 10 great-grandchildren.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; first husband and father of her children, Keith Cox and second husband, Wilbert Carlquist.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at Triska Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private. Due to CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and social distance during the visitation.
Pallbearers will be Clint Cox, Heith Treadwell, Jarrett Hicks, Aaron Cox, Nathan Cox and Justin Cox. Honorary pallbearers will be Tera Baklik, Julie Kotulek, Rachael Treadwell, Melissa Powers and Lisa Cox.
Memorial donations in memory of Patsy may be made to Houston Hospice – El Campo.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Country Assisted Living, especially Sandra Ford, for the care given to Patsy.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
