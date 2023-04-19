Lester Samuel Wigginton March 28, 1954 - March 8, 2023

Lester Samuel Wigginton “Sam”, 68, of El Campo, passed away March 8, 2023. He was born on March 28, 1954 in El Campo to the late Opal Northcutt Wigginton and Lester Soloman “Dick” Wigginton. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Barbara Wigginton; sons, Jason Polasek of Richmond, Brad and Sabrina Polasek of El Campo, and grandson, Jaxson Polasek of Seabrook. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 22, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in El Campo. Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
