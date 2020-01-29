Willie Mae Ehler, 84, of El Campo, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Service times are pending at Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
Willie Mae Ehler
Service information
9:00AM-12:00PM
612 Merchant Street
El Campo-3440, TX 77437
1:30PM
304 W. Church Street
El Campo, TX 77437
2:00PM
304 W. Church Street
El Campo, TX 77437
