Willie Mae Ehler, 84, of El Campo, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Service times are pending at Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.

Service information

Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
9:00AM-12:00PM
Triska Funeral Home
612 Merchant Street
El Campo-3440, TX 77437
Feb 3
Rosary
Monday, February 3, 2020
1:30PM
St. Philip Catholic Church
304 W. Church Street
El Campo, TX 77437
Feb 3
Funeral Mass
Monday, February 3, 2020
2:00PM
St. Philip Catholic Church
304 W. Church Street
El Campo, TX 77437
