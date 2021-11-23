Katherine Sue Labay, 81, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 17, 2021. She was born on Dec. 25, 1939 in El Campo to Jim V. and Effie Ermis.
Katherine graduated from El Campo High School in 1957. An amazing full-time mother, she was also a member of the San Antonio Bar Association Women’s Auxiliary and loved playing bunco with her bunco group for more than 40 years.
An avid reader, Katherine loved to tap dance and visit frequently with her brothers and grandchildren. Her warm and loving spirit will be missed.
She is survived by brothers; James Ermis and wife Jan, Mark Ermis, Anthony Ermis, Tom Ermis and wife Ann, children; Eugene Michael Labay, Joan Marquez and husband Felix, Paul James Labay and wife Sonia, David Lawrence Labay, Patrick Bennett Labay and Steven Vincent Labay and wife Angela, grandchildren; Steven Marquez, David Marquez, Brian Marquez, Mary Marquez, Andrew Labay and Matthew Labay, nephew Chris and wife Carmen and their children Andrew, Brandon and Caitlyn.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eugene Labay, son John Kevin Labay and brother Timothy Ermis.
A Funeral Mass and burial service with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro-Tawiah officiating will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at Saint John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton with a reception in the hall immediately afterward.
Pallbearers will be Michael Labay, Paul Labay, David Labay, Patrick Labay, Steven Labay and Chris Ermis.
Memorial donations in memory of Katherine may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.