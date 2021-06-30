Walter Rutherford, 67, of El Campo, passed away June 29, 2021. He was born Dec. 28, 1953 in El Campo to Wilson and Isabel Socolofsky Rutherford. Walter loved the outdoors, hunting and enjoyed sitting by the campfire. He loved being with friends but most of all he loved his three girls, sons-in-law and grandson, Kyle. Walter was a great movie buff and history wiz. He loved to travel to see what God had made and enjoyed sharing that with his family. He loved serving his Lord and volunteering at First Baptist Church. He truly loved his church family.
He is survived by his wife, Terry Rutherford of El Campo; daughters, Shawna Wied and spouse Kevin of El Campo and Rev. Shannon Rutherford and fiancé Paul Lambert of Katy; grandchild, Kyle Wied; brother, Dr. Steve Rutherford and spouse Lynn of Cypress; brothers-in-law, Bubba Baker and spouse Patsy and Brad Baker and spouse Melanie, both of El Campo; sisters-in-law, Tina Graham and spouse Les of El Campo and Dawn Smith of Cape Carancahua; numerous nieces and nephews and cousin, Rev. Bob Rutherford and spouse Linda of Midwest City, Okla.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Winston and Barbara Baker.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2 at First Baptist Church in El Campo with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Wied, Kyle Wied, Rodney Montello, Russ Graves, Paul Lambert and Bruce Labay. Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Hlebichuk, Tom Vandivier, George Stovall, Jerry Mazzafferro, Don Speed and Charlie Marquardt.
Memorial donations in memory of Walter may be made to First Baptist Church or Wharton County Cares.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
