William Allsobrook Payne Jr. of El Campo died April 2, 2021 at the age of 93. He was born Nov. 15, 1927 in Gainesville to William A. Payne Sr. and Myrtle Payne.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. In his lifetime, Bill was a teacher, a store manager for Oshmans Dry Goods for 36 years, but is best known as “Mr. Payne, the Garage Sale King of El Campo,” dealing in junk and antiques. He was a member of the Rolls Royce Owners Club-US, Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club-UK, and the Houston Oriental Rug Club.
Bill and his first wife, Mary Wellborn, had a son, William Payne III. After Mary died in 2003, he met Theresa Zetka and they were married on Aug. 27, 2005.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Zetka Payne of El Campo; son, William Payne III and wife Gilda of Onalaska, TX; step-son, Joe Zetka Jr. and wife Patti of Wharton; step-daughter, Leslie Zetka Williams and husband Chris of Ganado; step-grandchildren, Paul Schoelman, Curtis Schoelman, Nicholaus Holliday, Wesley Castro and wife Melissa, Rebecca Hancock, Tristin Williams and Ryan Williams and step-great-grandchildren, Brooke and Brayden Castro.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; sister, Jean Ellen Payne Willis; daughter-in-law, Jennie Payne and step-daughter, Tina Zetka Schoelman.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 12 at Triska Funeral Home with Chris Barbee officiating.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
