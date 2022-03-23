Jesse Aldridge Jr., 62, of Wharton, born July 9, 1959, departed this life March 13, 2022.
A visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Fri., March 25, 2022 at Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Glen Flora. Burial at Camp Zion Community Cemetery.
Most Precious Memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.