Maureen Staller

Maureen Bishkin Staller was born June 25, 1924, in El Campo to Abe and Emma Bishkin. Mrs. Staller served as her family’s historian and was extremely proud of her family heritage. Both sets of grandparents, Max and Gita Leah Bishkin and Joseph and Sarah Rachel Bass, emigrated from Russia in the early 1900s, entering the United States through the port of Galveston.
Mrs. Staller graduated from El Campo High School and attended the University of Oklahoma where she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau. She met Sol Staller in August, 1943, on a blind date to the movies while he was stationed at Camp Hulen in Palacios. They raised three children - Rick, Joe and Sue - in El Campo, surrounded by a large loving family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She owned a clothing and gift boutique in El Campo during the 1960s and later worked as the bookkeeper and office manager at The Style Shop.
Mrs. Staller loved being an El Campoan, and was active in local organizations. She joined Beta Sigma Phi service organization in 1950 and was an active member until 2016; was an active member of the Sunshine Ladies at El Campo Memorial Hospital; and organized her high school class reunions well into her 80s.
She was an avid reader, establishing herself as a favorite client at the El Campo Library. Her hobbies included needlework which she generously shared, cooking cherished family recipes, preserving family genealogy, playing bridge and Mah Jongg, watching General Hospital, and spending time with a lifetime of old and new friends. She relocated to Houston in 2016.
Mrs. Staller is predeceased by her husband, her parents, her older siblings, Estelle Bishkin Daven and Maynard Bishkin, and her son-in-law, Bob Peixotto.
She is survived by her loving children, Rick and Elaine Staller, Joe and Arlene Staller and Sue Staller Peixotto as well as eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, niece, nephew and many caring cousins.
Graveside services were held March 10 at the Shearith Israel Cemetery in Wharton with Rabbi Brian Strauss officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library or the donor’s charity of choice.
