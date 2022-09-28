Martha Mary Bubela

Martha Mary Bubela, 95, peacefully passed from this world to her Eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. She was born on June 5, 1927 to Ed and Frances Kubecka Fiala of New Taiton. She lived on the family’s homestead since her very early years.

Martha married John Jerome Bubela on Dec. 27, 1945 and they celebrated 61 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on June 5, 2007. They were happily blessed with two children, Shirley Ann and Kallen John.

To plant a tree in memory of • Martha Mary Bubela as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.