E. J. Swindler, Jr. passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born on July 26, 1929, in San Antonio to Edgar Joseph and Edwina Swindler. He attended San Antonio schools, graduating from Fox Tech High School in 1948 as a star football player winning several academic and football awards.

E. J. earned a four-year athletic scholarship to play football as a defensive back at Southwest Texas State Teachers College (currently named Texas State University) in San Marcos. He received the prestigious football honor of being selected on the 1951 All-Texas College Defensive Football Team selected by the Dallas Morning News. During his college years, he received numerous awards as an outstanding student and athlete. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Education at STSTC in 1952. While attending that school he met his sweetheart and love of his life Marilyn Dulin. They married in San Antonio in 1952. He served his country as a Sergeant First Class in the National Guard of Texas. He earned a Masters in Physical Education from Sam Houston State University in 1972.

