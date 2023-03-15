E. J. Swindler, Jr. passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born on July 26, 1929, in San Antonio to Edgar Joseph and Edwina Swindler. He attended San Antonio schools, graduating from Fox Tech High School in 1948 as a star football player winning several academic and football awards.
E. J. earned a four-year athletic scholarship to play football as a defensive back at Southwest Texas State Teachers College (currently named Texas State University) in San Marcos. He received the prestigious football honor of being selected on the 1951 All-Texas College Defensive Football Team selected by the Dallas Morning News. During his college years, he received numerous awards as an outstanding student and athlete. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Education at STSTC in 1952. While attending that school he met his sweetheart and love of his life Marilyn Dulin. They married in San Antonio in 1952. He served his country as a Sergeant First Class in the National Guard of Texas. He earned a Masters in Physical Education from Sam Houston State University in 1972.
E. J. began his coaching and teaching career in 1952. He coached football and taught art in several Texas High Schools. In chronological order those schools were Boling High, El Campo High, Clear Creek High and Clear Lake High, where he finished his career as the Head Track Coach and the Head of the Art Department, retiring in 1984. He was a referee for many basketball games in the evenings and taught Driver’s Education many summers. During his impressive coaching and teaching career his teams and students won numerous awards and championships.
After retirement, E. J. continued to teach art classes and was asked to be the honorary starter at many local track and field meets. The Clear Lake High School Invitational Track Meet was renamed in his honor. In 2004 Coach Swindler received the prestigious honor of being inducted into the Gulf Coast Track Coaches Hall of Fame.
E. J. faithfully served God and others in his community his entire blessed life. He was an active deacon and loved singing tenor in choir and even leading worship in several Texas churches. He also served outside his community on many mission trips to help build numerous churches for the Navajo community in New Mexico and Arizona.
E. J. loved hunting, fishing, golfing, drawing, singing and being with his family. He will be remembered lovingly for his strength, determination, selflessness, contagious smile, great sense of humor and singing his Famous Song, “Your Feet’s Too Big”.
He is survived by one son Ron Swindler and wife Laura, three daughters Debra Swindler, Marsha Crabtree, and Michelle Miori and husband Louis, nine grandchildren and their spouses, twenty-four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
E. J. was proceeded in death by his loving wife Marilyn, his parents Edgar and Edwina, his sister Dorothy Tidwell, his brother Jerry Swindler, and his great grandson Jamie Wingerd.
E. J.’s Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on March 24, 2023, at Champion Forest Baptist Chapel, 15555 Stuebner Airline Road, Houston, TX. Reception to follow.
