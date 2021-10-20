Harry Lee “Boogie” Kight, 90 of El Campo, passed away Oct. 20, 2021. He was born Sept. 7, 1931 in El Campo to Harry Charles and Tillie Schneider Kight. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, rancher and farmer, and a very active member of the First Lutheran Church volunteering for the church, day care and lawn care needs.
Harry is survived by his wife, Marilyn Berglund Kight of El Campo; sisters-in-law, Helen Kight and Linda Kight, both of El Campo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Worley Kight, Arthur Kight and Harold “Buck” Kight and sister, Alice Morris.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at First Lutheran Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Clyde Grier officiating. Burial will be at the Swedish Lutheran Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Kight, Chad Kight, David Kight, Harold Kight, Dale Kight and Jason Bubela. Honorary pallbearers will be Tristan Couey, Blair Ross Couey, Nathan Bubela, Matthew Bubela, Billy Edminston, Shane Langston, Ty Schoenfield, Sawyer Schoenfield, Blaine Kight and David Bubela.
Memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
