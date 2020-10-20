Suzanne Kieth

Suzanne Page Kieth, 82, of Friendswood, formerly El Campo, passed away Oct. 18, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1938 in Houston to Hugh Sterling and Ann Louise Page.
Suzanne attended Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston. She was active in several organizations in high school, including Booster Club, Speech Club, Student Council, Aloha Club, Round-Up, Social Chairman and she was a Sergeant in the Scottish Brigade.
After graduation she enrolled at Sam Houston State University where she met the love of her life. She and Buzzy got married on Aug. 16, 1958. Suzanne supported Buzzy as they moved to Edna to begin his coaching career. She was an active member in the Texas High School Coaches Association for Wives and Texas Teacher Retirement. Suzanne wrote a column for the newspaper and was the church secretary until she re-enrolled for her final year at Sam Houston State to complete her degree and pursue her passion for teaching. She had a gift for recognizing the strengths in each student and encouraging their success in El Campo ISD and Pasadena ISD.
She is survived by daughters, Sherri Fitzpatrick and husband Tony of Friendswood and Terri Quinn and husband Paul of El Campo; son, Bill Kieth and wife Robin of Manvel and grandchildren, Austin, Will and Sidnee Jo and husband Ty Summers and Chris and wife Brooke, Chad and Collin Quinn; brother, Hugh Page and Willie. The children would like to express their love and thanks for the love Maria Fanduiz and Erika Sosa showed Suzanne.
Suzanne spent 35 years in the stands being her husband’s No. 1 cheerleader. She loved attending coaching school with Buzzy and socializing with the coaches wives. The life of a football coach’s wife is one of sacrifice, patience and support. She exemplified each of these with grace. Suzanne had a gift for finding the best in people and investing in their lives through encouragement and wisdom. She adored her children and grandchildren. Her selfless love extended to their friends as well. She carpooled and cheered on her children and their friends and continued that love and devotion to her six grandchildren. Suzanne had an easy laugh and warmth as she always put others before herself. Buzzy and Suzanne spent their lives growing in their Christian faith and were living examples of their commitment.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Hensley Oen “Buzzy” Kieth Jr; parents and sister, Shirley Peevy.
Family will receive friends for visitation at First Baptist Church, El Campo, at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. The celebration of life service will begin at 2 p.m. immediately following visitation. Pastor Scotty Swingler will be officiating.
Pallbearers are her grandchildren.
Memorial donations in honor of Suzanne may be made to First Baptist Church.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
