Betty Mae Autry, age 68, of Belton and formerly of El Campo, passed away Oct. 3, 2021 in Belton. She was born June 8, 1953 in El Campo to Herman Clide and Clara Mae Goynes Mauch.

She married Douglas Michael Autry on April 2, 1976. She was a nurse in home health.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Autry; children, Timmy Autry and spouse Sarah, Amy Autry, Kacy Autry and spouse Jose Balderas; brothers, Tommy Mauch, Herman Mauch; sister, Mamie Mauch; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Wheeler Funeral Home 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct.. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Wheeler Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.

Service information

Oct 8
Visitation
Friday, October 8, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson
El Campo, TX 77437
Oct 9
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 9, 2021
10:00AM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson
El Campo, TX 77437
