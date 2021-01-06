Peggy Matlock

Peggy Marie Matlock, age 64, passed away peacefully Jan. 2, 2021. She was born June 24, 1956 in El Campo to Fred L. Dorris Sr. and Wanda J. Dorris (Sanders) of El Campo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Aaron Wesley Roy.
Peggy is survived by her husband of almost 40 years, Jerry J. Matlock of El Campo; daughter, Gina Roy and husband Daniel of Montgomery.
She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Garcia of El Campo; Sheree Folkens and husband Russell of Needville; Venus Reck and husband Steven of Hillje; Rena Reck of El Campo and brothers, Fred L. Dorris Jr. and wife Michelle of East Bernard and Steven Dorris and wife Kristina of Spring.
She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Jeremy Roy of Montgomery and Abigail Roy of Montgomery, plus her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Her memorial service is pending at a later date and will be held at New Life Assembly of God in El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.