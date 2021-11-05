bb

Miranda Deases, 19, of El Campo passed away tragically on Oct. 31, 2021 with her nieces Briana and Bianca.

She was born on April 26, 2002 in Wharton to Elvira Deases Mata.

She is survived by her mother Elvira Deases Mata, son Grayson Deases of El Campo, sisters Jessica Deases, Jennifer Deases, Amelia Deases, Amanda Deases, all of El Campo, Melissa Mata Telasco of Florida, Norma Velazquez and Raquel Terrazas, both of El Campo, brothers Jamie Servillion and Oscar Terrazas of El Campo and Steven Mata of Midland, maternal grandparents Ralph Deases of Arkansas and Julia Deases of El Campo, and aunt and uncle Pedro Balderas and Delores “Lola” Balderas of El Campo.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021 at the El Campo Civic Center. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.

Visitation will also be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday Nov. 11, 2021 at the El Campo Civic Center with funeral services to start at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Gonzalez Jr., Henry Rodriguez, Jesse Terrazas, Steven Mata, Adrian Martinez and Elijah White.

Memorial donations in memory of Miranda may be made towards funeral expenses.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.

 

Service information

Nov 10
Visitation
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
El Campo Civic Center
2350 N Mechanic St.
El Campo, TX 77437
Nov 10
Rosary
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
6:00PM
El Campo Civic Center
2350 N Mechanic St.
El Campo, TX 77437
Nov 11
Visitation
Thursday, November 11, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
El Campo Civic Center
2350 N Mechanic St.
El Campo, TX 77437
Nov 11
Funeral Mass
Thursday, November 11, 2021
2:00PM
El Campo Civic Center
2350 N Mechanic St.
El Campo, TX 77437
Nov 11
Burial
Thursday, November 11, 2021
3:30PM
Holy Cross Memorial Park
US Hwy 59 and Mechanic St
El Campo, TX 77437
