Manuel Rodriguez, 64, of El Campo, passed away suddenly in Houston on Feb. 6, 2021. Manual was born April 22, 1956 to Acencion and Enriqueta Rodriguez in El Campo.
He was a business owner for Zero Turn Trucking and Operations Manager for Bighorn Oilfield Svcs. He had a long career in the oil field industry and made many lasting friendships. He never met a stranger and was known to be generous and the life of the party. He loved music, dancing and picking a guitar. His greatest joys were his grandkids and dogs.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathern Rodriguez.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Rodriguez; parents, Acencion and Enriqueta Rodriguez; brother, Bernardino Rodriguez; sons, Gary Rodriguez and wife Katie Rodriguez and Glen Rodriguez and wife Veronica Rodriguez; daughter, Gabrielle Rodriguez; grandchildren, Lucas Rodriguez, Corri Rodriguez, Jakub Rodriguez, Jolie Ortiz, Cayla Rodriguez, Chon Rodriguez and a baby girl due July 23.
Visitation was from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. today, Saturday, Feb. 13 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with the funeral Mass following at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Pallbearers will be Jakub Rodriguez, Randy Ratcliff II, Lucas Rodriguez, Raymond Rodriguez Jr., Gary Heimann, Jimmy Arrambide, Caleb Wright and Fred Ochoa.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
