Pamela S. Laitkep, 65, of El Campo passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2021. She was born on Aug.13, 1956 to Charlie and Helen Smith.
She married her loving husband, Allen on May 1, 1976. She was a homemaker and housewife. She liked to crochet, garden and work on crossword puzzles. She was a devoted Christian and was very active in the church. She was a longtime member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church where she served on the administrative council board and other committees. She loved helping with church functions and could always be found in the kitchen.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Laitkep of El Campo; daughter, Aileen Avendano (Jesse) of El Campo; son, David Laitkep of Sweeny; father, Charlie Smith of Blessing; brothers, Chuck Smith of Houston and Tracy Smith of Katy; grandchildren, Jessika Mendez (Romey) of Victoria, Jae’ Avendano, Diego Ortiz, Joel Avendano and Jesleen Avendano, all of El Campo; brothers-in-law, Edward Laitkep and Aaron Laitkep of El Campo and Rudy Laitkep Jr. of Houston; nephew, William Smith (Jessica) of Katy, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Smith; father and mother-in-law, Rudy Sr. and Alice Laitkep and nephew, Christopher W. Smith.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. Monday Nov. 15 at First United Methodist Church in El Campo with funeral services to start at 11 a.m. A private burial service will be set at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers are Edward Laitkep, Aaron Laitkep, Rudy Laitkep Jr., Zackary Laitkep, David Laitkep and Jesse Avendano.
Memorial donations in memory of Pamela may be made to First United Methodist Church of El Campo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
