Willie Raines

Willie Merle Scott Means Raines, 85, of El Campo, passed away on June 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1934 in El Campo to Thurman and Pearl Frels Scott. She was a member of New Life Assembly of God, worked in banking and was a loyal mother and beloved grandmother, “Nana.”
She is survived by her sons, Donald “Donnie” Means and significant other, Cathy Lozano of Victoria, Ronald “Pete” Means and wife Melissa of Nome, Royce Means of El Campo, William “Bill” Means and wife Mona of Corpus Christi; step-daughter, Bonnie Jean Raines Goodman and husband John of Worthington, Ind.; sister, Brenda Walker of Wimberley; brothers, Richard “Dickie” Means and wife Donna of El Campo, Tim Scott and wife Phylis of Arkansas; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and everyone who ever called her “Nana.”
Willie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elbert “Sonny” Raines; sisters, Linda Alsbrook and Sue Tabler and daughter-in-law, Patricia Means.
Family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at the funeral home with Susan Roberts and Ricky Aber officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Donald Means Jr., Toby Means, Dwayne Means, Joseph Carr, Chance Means and Chad Means. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations in memory of Willie may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
