Carol Strarup

We regretfully announce the passing of Carol Ann Strarup of El Campo on April 9, 2021.
Carol, a loving and dedicated mother to two children, was born in Corpus Christi on Dec. 23, 1930, to Anna Lee and Hubert W. Ratliff. She graduated from Edna high school, The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Houston after which Carol started teaching school at El Campo High School in 1969. She ended her 22-year teaching career in 1991.
After retiring, Carol enjoyed spending time with her husband and her family. She loved doing genealogical research of her family. Her ancestors came over on the Mayflower and she has volumes of research that she has left behind.
She was active in many organizations such as the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Colonial Dames, United Daughters of the Confederacy and many more as well as two honor societies.
In addition to her parents and her brother, Hugh Ratliff; her husband of 57 years, Martin Strarup Jr. and her daughter, Sarah Ann Endres (Mike), preceded her in death.
Her son, Martin Strarup III; daughter-in-law, Susan Ann Strarup; grandson, Sterling M. Strarup; niece, Aimee Ratliff of Plano; nephew, Paul M. Saunders of Hallettsville and her favorite cousin, Ruth Ray of Canyon Lake, survive her.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15 at First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Erin McGee officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Houston Hospice, 1102 N Mechanic St., El Campo, TX 77437 or First Presbyterian Church, 203 W Calhoun St., El Campo, TX 77437.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
