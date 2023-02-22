Shasta Newsome and Carter Newsome

A dual ceremony will be held to commemorate the lives of mother & daughter Shasta & Carter Newsome who left this earth tragically *oh too soon* on Feb. 11, 2023.

Shasta La’Tesce Newsome, 39, of Wharton born Feb. 21, 1983 to Norman & Evelyn Newsome Liddell. Carter Mackenzie Newsome, 13, of Wharton born Oct. 19, 2009.

