A dual ceremony will be held to commemorate the lives of mother & daughter Shasta & Carter Newsome who left this earth tragically *oh too soon* on Feb. 11, 2023.
Shasta La’Tesce Newsome, 39, of Wharton born Feb. 21, 1983 to Norman & Evelyn Newsome Liddell. Carter Mackenzie Newsome, 13, of Wharton born Oct. 19, 2009.
Shasta and Carter’s services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at El Campo HS Auditorium, with same-day visitation at 10 a.m. At the family’s request no videos or picture-taking will be allowed. A private family-only burial will take place following the services. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton 532-2715.
To plant a tree in memory of Shasta Newsome as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
