Raphus Foley Jr. born in El Campo and a 1961 graduate of E.A. Greer, departed this life of May 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held at The Fountain of Praise May 20, 2022. Visitation at 9 a.m. with funeral immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment - Houston National Cemetery
