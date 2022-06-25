Dianne Nelson, 81 of Louise, passed away on June 22, 2022. She was born on Feb. 26, 1941 in Nordheim, Texas, to the late Norman and Lucille Koester Thormahlen.
Dianne is survived by her husband Lloyd Nelson of Louise; daughter Karen Middlebrook and husband Don Al of El Campo; son Eric Nelson and wife Jenny of Louise; grandchildren Andrew Nelson of Louise and Emma Weschler of Houston; sister Loyce Balas of Fredericksburg; and brother Jack Thormahlen.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will run from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at First Lutheran Church with Rev. Clyde Grier officiating. Burial will follow at Swedish Lutheran Cemetary.
Pallbearers will be Sloane Schoeneberg, Donald Carlsen, Gary Winzinreid, Don Al Middlebrook, Michael Beard and Robert Hardin.
Honorary pallbearer will be Craig Hardin.
Memorial donations may be made to donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at triskafuneralhome.com.
