Iris Danklefs

Iris Thelma Patterson Danklefs, 97, of Garwood, passed away Sept. 11, 2019. She was born on Sept. 20, 1921 in Odds to Carson and Jewel Coleman Patterson. Iris graduated from Southwest Texas State Teachers College. Her first teaching job was at Crescent School near El Campo. Later she was an English teacher at Rice Consolidated ISD.
She is survived by her children, Jim Danklefs and wife Rita of Austin, Donna Kent and husband Alan of Sugar Land, Kenneth Danklefs and wife Janice of Garwood and former daughter-in-law, Mary Danklefs of Houston; grandchildren, Craig Danklefs and wife Jill of Arlington, Dana Danklefs of Houston, Kristen Saunders and husband Scott of Bryan, Travis J. Danklefs and wife Mary of Houston, Kelsey McClellan and husband Elijah of Fort Worth and Holly Reedy and husband Clay of College Station; great-grandchildren, Sadie and J.T. Danklefs, Iris, Adalie and Theo Saunders, Sutton Reedy and Benjamin Danklefs; sister-in-law, Georgeanne Patterson of Livingston and special caregivers and friends, Becky Morales, Lali Torres and Nancy Cole.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James “Ted” Danklefs; sister, Corinne Delleney and brother, Glenn Patterson.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 13 from 5 - 7 p.m., at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Lehrer Memorial Methodist Church in Garwood. Burial will follow at Lehrer Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Billy Hefner, Randy Turner, Mark Wied, Elijah McClellan, Clay Reedy, Scott Saunders and Wayne Patterson. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Carpenter, Mitchell Smith, Pat Patterson, Bart Patterson and Carson Patterson.
Memorial donations in memory of Iris may be made to Garwood Volunteer Fire Department or Lehrer Memorial Methodist Church or Garwood Veterans Memorial Library.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
