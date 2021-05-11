Brynlie Wishert

Our precious Little Angel, Brynlie Hope Wishert, beloved infant daughter of Clint and Bebo Wishert of Nada, Texas went to be with our Lord on Friday, April 23, 2021 in Houston.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving big sister and brother, Lacie and Chance; paternal grandparents, Chris and Sandy Wishert of Nada; maternal grandparents, Royce Sr. and Darlene Divin of Bellville; great-grandmother, Irene Skuca of Nada; great-grandparents, John Sr. and Joann Landry of Ingleside on the Bay; uncles and aunts, Joey and Dana Bobbitt, Royce Divin Jr., Kayla Novak, Kylie Wishert and Desirea Vasquez; cousins, McKayla, Weston and Morgan Bobbitt; Kenna, Kendal and Keely Novak; great-aunts, Elaine Frazier and Janet Schroeder and numerous other great-uncles, great-aunts, other relatives and friends who loved Brynlie very much.
She was met in Heaven by great-grandparents, Oliver and Bernice Wishert, Joe Skuca Sr. W.J. and Elsie Divin and Henry L. Frazier; a very special great-aunt, Cheryl Krob and great-uncle, Dan Wishert.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at St. Marys Catholic Church Cemetery in Nada, with Pastor Rev. Peter K. Yeboah-Amanfo and Deacon Dusty Leopold officiating.
“Be Strong and Courageous. Do not be afraid; Do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.