Andrew Junior Bennetsen

Andrew J. Bennetsen passed into the arms of the lord on Sunday June 6, 2021 at his residence in Wharton. He was born Nov. 13, 1935 to Theodore and Hulda Bennetsen in Wharton. He was a life long resident of Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School in 1954 where he served as class president.
On June 4, 1956 Andrew married the love of his life, Dorothy Mae Capak, at St. Phillip Catholic Church in El Campo. They spent the next 65 years doing everything together. Dorothy fondly remembers that they would go dancing, camping and just spend quality time together. Andrew and his brothers ran their own business, Bennetsen Brothers Asphalt, for 30 years. Andrew also played the guitar in a local band called The Melody Ramblers and they would play all over the area. His family will always remember him as an avid outdoorsman and he would travel all over the country with his brothers to go hunting. They also say that he was a big family man and his greatest love was spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mae of Wharton; children, Beverly Ann Baker and her husband Bob of Wharton and Dan Bennetsen and wife Karin of Markham; sister, Louise Mazel of Wharton and brother, Bill Bennetsen and wife Clara of Wharton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brad Bennetsen (Ashley), Jordon Bailey (Michele), Colton Baker (Ashley), Danielle Bennetsen and Hayley Baker Uselding (Jackson); his great-grandchildren, Andrew, Alyssa, Abby, Aubrey, Angelina, Xavier, Makayla, Case, Reese and Braelynn and great-great-grandson, Jeremiah.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 5 - 8 p.m. Friday June 11, at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Rosary to be recited beginning at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hungerford with Fr. Charles Dwomoh officiating. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
