David Joe Hickl June 5, 1951 - May 24, 2023

David Joe Hickl of Louise, passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2023, at the age of 71. He was born June 5, 1951, in Matagorda County to the late Joe Hickl and late Albina Vaculin Hickl. He was raised in El Maton, Texas with his siblings Edmund, Donnie, Ronnie and LaVerne. He married Sally Jaycox Martinez on October 15, 1988.

He developed a love for music early in life and frequently shared the stage with his brothers and sister and their father playing as Edmund Hickl and His Orchestra. David attended Tidehaven High School where he played the saxophone in the Tidehaven High School Band and graduated in 1971. He was a member of many local polka bands including the Shiner Hobo Band, Chris Rybak Band, Tony Janak Polka Band, Little River Polka Boys, Bobby Jones Czech Band, The Texas Plainsmen, The South Texas Bohemian Cowboys, Highway 71 Band, Texas Mavericks and Texas Stars.

