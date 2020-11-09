Chona Longoria

Chona “Connie” Samora Longoria, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2020 at the age of 71.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 52 years, Andrew Longoria, Jr.; children, Laura Garcia and husband Luis, Lisa Bourgoyne and husband Ren and Anisa Vasquez and husband Joe; grandchildren, Andrew Longoria IV and wife Jennifer, Luis Michael and Elise Garcia, Lucas Bourgoyne, Juliana and Evan Vasquez; great-grandchildren, Joziah, Jaxson and Lyliana Longoria; sister, Lorraine Sanchez; brother, Marcus Garcia; and daughter-in-law, Gina Longoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Maria (Chavez) Samora; siblings, Emma Aluiso, Jimmy and Romeo Samora; and her beloved son, Andrew Longoria III.
Connie was born Jan. 18, 1949 in Palacios to decorated war veteran Frank Samora Sr. and Maria (Chavez) Samora. She graduated from Palacios High School (Class of 1968) before moving to El Campo and marrying the love of her life, Andrew Longoria Jr. on April 10, 1968. They raised four beautiful children, Laura, Lisa, Andrew and Anisa, who were the light of her life. Soon she gained her most treasured title, Grandma, to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who adored her and could always count on her for big hugs and kisses, endless laughs and to be their number one fan.
Connie was a resident of El Campo for 52 years and a dedicated member of Lirio de Los Valles, Latin American Assemblies of God Church where she served faithfully as a board member, treasurer, Sunday school teacher and an admired elder in the women’s ministry.
She had a dedicated career in public service for Wharton County, where she proudly served as the first bilingual clerk in the office of the County Tax Assessor-Collector before retiring in 2011. She loved her co-workers and serving her community, especially the growing Spanish-speaking community, but her passion was spending time with family. Whether volunteering at events when her children were young, teaching their Sunday school classes, shopping with her grandchildren or traveling to their many races, games, and performances, she loved to be with her family. She also enjoyed learning new skills and over the years took many continuing education classes to learn everything from typing to photography, cake decorating to technology and many other fun hobbies. Connie was known for her infectious smile and laughter, genuinely warm presence, kindness and humility and her ever encouraging and positive disposition. She was a blessing to so many, and no matter what the circumstance, she trusted faithfully in God’s unfailing love for us all.
The family will receive guests from 5 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at First Baptist Church in El Campo followed by a worship service. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home (masks required and room for social distancing). Should friends desire, contributions may be made to her church to further the work of the body of Christ at www.ldlv.org, Note: Connie Longoria Memorial Fund.
“But the fruit the Holy Spirit produces is love, joy and peace. It is being patient, kind and good. It is being faithful and gentle ...” Galatians 5:22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.