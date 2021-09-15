Carolyn Ruth Heidrich Mills, at the age of 68 years, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior the evening of Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Born April 25, 1953 to Werner Fritz and Ellenora (Marburger) Heidrich in Yoakum, Carolyn was one of nine children.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Galon Royce Mills Sr. She is also preceded by her parents and brothers, Danny and Sammy Heidrich and her precious dog Paddles.
She is survived by her sisters, Alice Davis, Mabel Miller, Sharon Bratton, Lenora Mowdy; brothers, Michael Heidrich and Junior Heidrich; children, Clissa Mills, Butch (Kristen) Mills, Charlie (Jennifer) Mills and Casey (Steven) Craig; special friend and honorary daughter, Peanut; 12 grandchildren, Nikkolas Blayne Howard, Lorynn Ashley Megan Howard, Tyler (Jalen) Mills, Summer Alissa Rene Howard, Tanner Hanson Broman, Katilyn Ann Marie Craig, Holley Alyse Mills, Braxton Reid Mills, Addison Grace Mills, Olivia Ruth Craig, Wesley Royce Mills, Michaela Marie Mills; five great-grandchildren, Lillian Rose Howard, Linken Blayne Howard, Nicholas Ray Garza, Keegan Alan Mills and Sadie Ann Rene Garza.
Carolyn lived a full, happy life and was renowned for her talents in the kitchen. Carolyn served as Myatt Elementary’s school nurse until her retirement. Christmas gatherings were major events, filled with the smells of her cooking and laughter of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed the company of friends, family and margaritas.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant Street, El Campo. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Memorial Baptist Church, El Campo. Pastor Rick DuBroc officiated. Burial will immediately follow the services at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
We will miss her, but know she lives now, and for all eternity, surrounded by those who love her.
Memorial donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to Everyday Heroes, P.O. Box 348, El Campo, TX 77437.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
