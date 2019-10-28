LaVerne Marie Mozisek Charbula, 89, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 25, 2019. She was born Dec. 8, 1929 in Hillje to Joseph and Claudia Ripple Mozisek. She retired from El Campo Aluminum in 1981. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, KJZT, American Legion, DAV and VFW Ladies Auxiliaries, Czech Heritage Society and Taiton Extension Education Club.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Jan) Charbula of El Campo, Bryan (Verna Marie) Charbula of El Campo, Gayle (Henry) Mlcak of Frydek, Clark (Karen) Charbula of Victoria, Daryl (Kelly) Charbula of Pasadena, Lori (Brent) Ivey of San Antonio and Scott (Kendra) Charbula of Louise; grandchildren, Kristie (Keith) Cerny of Louise, Chad (Stacy) Charbula of El Campo, Reygan (Lek) Sharp of El Campo, Nathan Charbula of Houston, Rachelle (Chris) Liston of Katy, Jason and Geoffrey Charbula of El Campo, Candace (Roger) Hankins of Georgia, Justin Mlcak of Richmond, Craig (Stephanie) Charbula of Inez, Brooke (Casey) Zamzow of Victoria, Kerry (Scott Bump) Charbula of Victoria, Samuel, Andrew and Daniel Charbula of Pasadena, Alyssa (Samuel McMurry) Ivey of Sugar Land, Hannah Ivey of San Antonio and Kambree Charbula of Louise; great-grandchildren, Kolin, Kinsley and Kasey Cerny of Louise, Talynn and Brynn Charbula of El Campo, Arm Sharp of El Campo, Brooklynn and Jackson Hankins of Georgia, Chace and Colt Charbula of Inez, Lindsey and Rachel Adkinson of Victoria and Scott Bump Jr. of Victoria; sister, Patricia Miller of El Campo, sister-in-law, Mildred Babik of Bay City and numerous nieces and nephews.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Arnold Charbula.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Chad Charbula, Reygan Sharp, Nathan Charbula, Jason Charbula, Geoffrey Charbula, Justin Mlcak, Craig Charbula and Samuel Charbula. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and caregiver, Karla Gomez.
Memorial donations in memory of LaVerne may be made to St. Philip School, Louise Volunteer Fire Department or El Campo Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
