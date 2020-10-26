Heaven’s gates have opened to welcome home its angel, Aurora “Dora” Aguilar.
Born Jan. 2, 1927, Aurora accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age and was a devout member of Bethel Baptist Mission.
She had a lifelong passion for cooking and family gatherings at her home where she would share delicious food and colorful stories. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by those she loved, continuing to make special family memories which her family will cherish always. In her leisure, she enjoyed being entertained by Mariachi and sewing as a favorite hobby.
On Oct. 8, 2020, Aurora transitioned from earth to Glory.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Domingo Aguilar; son, Louis Aguilar; and daughter, Cecilia Garcia.
She leaves precious memories of her life to be cherished by her five children, Joe Aguilar, Ofelia Jackson, Anita Vaught, Hortensia Compian and Amelia Aguilar. She also leaves behind her greatest legacy, 21 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 35 great-great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will cherish her memory forever.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tina Garza, caregiver, for her many years of loving care.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
