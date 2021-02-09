Juan Araguz passed away Jan. 5, 2021 in El Campo at the age of 71. He was born Jan. 12, 1949 in Lozano to Guadalupe Deleon and Miguel Araguz. He is retired from the city of El Campo.
He loved to fish, barbecue and sitting around having fun with his family
He is survived by his wife, Delia Ochoa Araguz; daughters, Rachel Falcon and husband Edward Falcon Jr., Evie Araguz and Brandon Cornwell; sons, John Araguz and wife Lisa, Adam Araguz and wife Wendy; brothers, Mike Araguz and wife Elvia, Lupe Araguz and wife Cindy; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be from noon until 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13 at Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
