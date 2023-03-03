Wanda Pearl Rapp, 84 years old, died on Feb. 27, 2023 in Houston. A native of Coke and Tom Green Counties, she was born at Fort Chadbourne on a ranch near Bronte on Aug. 26, 1938.
She is survived by her son Bradley and his wife Laura, along with her grandsons Jordan of Camp Lejeune, N.C. and Travis of Hastings, Neb. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She attended schools in Bronte and San Angelo, graduating from Lake View High School and San Angelo Junior College. She majored in secondary education at the University of Texas while working as a secretary.
She met the love of her life, her husband, Jack, and they married Aug. 24, 1963, and made their home in El Campo. The late Senator Kulp Krueger became a friend while she worked at the Texas Research League in Austin, and he got her a position at Texas West Indies when they moved to El Campo. She later worked at Texaco. She began working for Kounze and Couch Trust/South Texas Land Limited Partnership in 1967, and enjoyed extended family and farming friends for the next 45 years before her retirement.
She joined Beta Sigma Phi in September 1963 and was a member of Texas Torchbearer Beta Chapter. She was named to the Valentine Royal Court of Beta Sigma Phi in February 2006 and was featured in their international magazine. She was most recently pinned as a 60 year member.
She was a president and director of West Wharton County Crime Stopper. She served on several state committees and panels during those years. She was named Wharton County 100 Club Citizen of the Year. Jack was a founding director of the Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition, and he and Wanda made many friends from all over the county as they chaired the Admissions Committee for several years. The Fair was dedicated to them in 1999 in honor of their commitment to the youth of Wharton County.
She was a 58 year member of the El Campo First Baptist Church, worked with the Sunday School program, and was a long time member of the Church Tellers Committee. She was an active member of El Campo Aggie Moms for 16 years, twice serving as vice president and president. She was a member of Jaycee wives and El Campo Rotary Anns. She was a member of the El Campo Board of Adjustments.
She and Jack were fortunate to be able to travel to the mountain states for many years during the summers in their RV, and were blessed to experience the beauty of so many of God’s creations. Twelve of these years they were accompanied by their Golden Retriever, Uno Grande, who was a treasured member of their family. They also spent many weekends camping with their grandsons, and found out how much fun biking, hiking, fishing, building campfires, telling ghost stories and burning s’mores could really be.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jack, her parents, and sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Brady Mills of San Angelo, along with a niece, Martha Carlisle.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 6, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Business 59 South, El Campo. Reverend Rick DuBroc will officiate.
In lieu of usual remembrances, the family requests donations be directed to the El Campo Emergency Medical Service – EMS, 1011 West Loop, El Campo, Texas 77437, for their efforts and work in furthering Jack’s life.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, TX 77437 • 543-3681.
