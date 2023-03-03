Wanda Rapp

Wanda Pearl Rapp, 84 years old, died on Feb. 27, 2023 in Houston. A native of Coke and Tom Green Counties, she was born at Fort Chadbourne on a ranch near Bronte on Aug. 26, 1938.

She is survived by her son Bradley and his wife Laura, along with her grandsons Jordan of Camp Lejeune, N.C. and Travis of Hastings, Neb. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.